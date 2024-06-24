Malawi: Darkness Falls in Blantyre, As 3-Yr-Old Boy Dies, Family Hospitalized, for Eating Cassava Allegedly Poisoned

23 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

People in Mdeka Village in Blantyre in deep sadness and mourning over a tragedy that has befallen due to the death of a three-year-old boy who has died suddenly after consuming cooked cassava suspected to have been poisoned.

The entire family of the deceased is currently hospitality because of consuming the same cassava.

Chileka police publicist, Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, has told Nyasatimes that the mother of the children, Bernadetta Magombo, 32, reported the matter to the police with a feeling that her 14-year-old daughter who cooked the cassava left the pot unattended in the process of cooking.

Police say after eating the cassava, the children complained of stomach pains and later started vomiting.

The children were rushed to a nearby clinic, where the little child was pronounced dead upon arrival, as others were being treated at Mdeka Health Centre.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter.

