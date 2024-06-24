Somalia and UN Begin Talks On Transition to UN Country Team Structure

23 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a significant step towards self-reliance and development, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has initiated discussions with the United Nations (UN) to transition from a special political mission to a UN Country Team (UNCT) structure.

This transition marks a new chapter in Somalia's journey, signaling the country's progress and growing ability to manage its affairs.

The first meeting between technical teams from the FGS and the UN Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) took place yesterday in Mogadishu, setting the stage for a series of discussions aimed at establishing a clear timeline for the transition.

The talks are expected to intensify in the coming weeks, focusing on a gradual and orderly shift from the current special political mission to a UNCT structure.

The transition to a UNCT structure is a significant milestone for Somalia, as it reflects the country's increasing capacity to address its challenges and implement its development agenda.

The UNCT will work closely with the FGS to support its efforts in various areas, including peacebuilding, state-building, and economic development.

This collaborative effort between the FGS and the UN is a testament to the progress Somalia has made in recent years. It demonstrates the commitment of both parties to work together to ensure a smooth transition and to support Somalia's continued development.

As the discussions progress, it is expected that the transition will be carefully managed to ensure continuity of operations and minimize any disruptions.

The FGS and the UN are committed to working together to achieve a successful transition that will benefit the people of Somalia and contribute to the country's long-term stability and prosperity.

