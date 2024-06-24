Somalia: Somali Minister Visits Liberated Area in Jubaland State, Pledges Support

Buulo Haji, Somalia — The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, visited Buulo Haji in the Lower Jubba region on Sunday, three weeks after it was liberated from Al-Shabaab militants.

During his visit, the minister held discussions with Somali Security Forces and members of the community, who highlighted the lack of basic necessities such as health, education, and lighting in the area.

"There is a lack of basic necessities such as health, education, lighting, and more. I will take this message back to the capital and back to our stabilization partners. I give you my word, life and prosperity will return to Buulo Haaji," the minister said.

Minister Hosh was joined by Jubaland's Ministers of Interior, Education, Security, Animal protection, mayor of Kismayo, Education and Agriculture of Jubaland State, as well as Members of Parliament and security officials.

He received updates from the Somali Security Forces and Community Members on the situation in Buulo Haaji and pledged to work with the government's stabilization partners to address the community's needs.