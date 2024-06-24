Somalia: Somali Minister Visits Liberated Area in Jubaland State, Pledges Support

23 June 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Buulo Haji, Somalia — The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, visited Buulo Haji in the Lower Jubba region on Sunday, three weeks after it was liberated from Al-Shabaab militants.

During his visit, the minister held discussions with Somali Security Forces and members of the community, who highlighted the lack of basic necessities such as health, education, and lighting in the area.

"There is a lack of basic necessities such as health, education, lighting, and more. I will take this message back to the capital and back to our stabilization partners. I give you my word, life and prosperity will return to Buulo Haaji," the minister said.

Minister Hosh was joined by Jubaland's Ministers of Interior, Education, Security, Animal protection, mayor of Kismayo, Education and Agriculture of Jubaland State, as well as Members of Parliament and security officials.

He received updates from the Somali Security Forces and Community Members on the situation in Buulo Haaji and pledged to work with the government's stabilization partners to address the community's needs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.