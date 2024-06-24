Africa: Sarah Moraa, Ng'eno Strike Gold for Kenya At Africa Athletics Championships

Nairobi — Youngster Sarah Moraa and Alex Ng'eno clinched Kenya's first gold medals at the Africa Athletics Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon with victories in the men and women's 800m.

Moraa led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women's race, clocking 2:00.27 as national champion Lilian Odira clinched silver in 2:00.36.

Moroccan Soukaina Hajji bagged bronze after clocking 2:00.91.

Ng'eno produced a gutsy gun-to-tape performance to win the men's race in 1:45.02.

Botswana's Kethobogile Hanguira won silver after clocking 1:45.54 as Ugandan Tom Dradriga finished third in 1:46.01.

Meanwhile, the men's 3000m steeplechase saw Kenya come away with silver and bronze as Ugandan Leonard Chemutai ran away with gold in 8:21.30.

Africa Under 20 champion Edmond Serem clocked 8:21.94 to clinch silver as fellow countrymen Matthew Kosgei timed 8:21.98 to bag bronze.

Another Kenyan in action on Day Three of the championships, Bonface Mweresa, finished fourth in the men's 400m final after clocking 45.62.