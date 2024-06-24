Uganda: Kalangala MPs Accuse District Officials of Corruption

Kalangala Members of Parliament (MPs) and other leaders have accused some of the district officials of being corrupt.

In the same way they demanded the government to allocate them a ferry that was promised years ago to ease transportation across all Islands in Kalangala.

Kalangala, with over 83 islands, receives many people including foreign tourists but encounters transport challenges among others.

Kalangala District Woman Member of Parliament, Hellen Nakimuli, decried the poor state of the roads and failed government programs across the island attributing it to the corrupt district officials.

"We have an issue of corruption among our district officials. We are not going to allow the taxpayers money be embezzled. We are aware of all road funds including the Shs 1 billion that was given to the district have already been misused," Nakimuli stated.

She added as legislators, the case on the misuse of road funds is being followed up and those that will be found guilty, will be charged in the courts of law.

Member of Parliament for Kyamuswa county, Moses Kabusu said over 30 years ago, the government removed the ferry that was sailing people to and from Kalangala to the mainland but unfortunately the promise of deploying another one has never been fulfilled.

Kabuusu, however, noted that Kalangala should be prioritized and gazetted as a tourism district so as to receive more government interventions.

Legislators made claims while commissioning the first ever construction of an 18-kilometer road in Kyamuswa county, part of 139-kilometer roads set to be rehabilitated in Kalangala district, a project that will cost Shs 117 million.

At the same event, the Ministry of Health handed over an ambulance to improve health care services across the district.

According to Sansabula Bukenya, a youth counselor-Kyamuswa, a petition is soon to be filed to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) to seek intervention about the misuse of funds and corruption allegations on some of the district officials in Kalangala.

However, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Kalangala district, Fredrick Ssemwogerere denied allegations of corruption linking the vice to the previous leaders.

"I am one year in office and at least the time I have stayed here ,there's no money that has been misused so far and we are committed to improve service delivery to the people of Kalangala," he said.