Kenyan Force Heads to Haiti for UN Mission This Week

A Kenyan force will depart for Haiti on Tuesday to lead a UN-backed mission to combat gang violence, just days after President William Ruto's visit to the United States, a key supporter of the mission.

Kenya pledged to deploy approximately 1,000 police officers to stabilise Haiti, alongside personnel from several other nations, despite facing legal challenges domestically.

President William Ruto, a strong proponent of the mission, announced earlier this month that the deployment would commence within weeks. AFP reports that the first batch will leave the country on Tuesday.

"The departure is scheduled for this Tuesday," an interior ministry official, speaking anonymously, told the agency.

President Ruto was in the US for a State visit in May to discuss several issues, which mainly touched on bilateral trade, but the Haiti mission was also discussed.

The mission received approval from a UN Security Council resolution in October. However, a Kenyan court delayed the deployment in January, ruling that the government lacked the authority to send police officers abroad without a formal agreement.

Human Rights Watch has voiced concerns about the mission, citing funding uncertainties and allegations of excessive force and unlawful killings by Kenyan police.

Haiti has been plagued by gang violence for years, with conditions deteriorating sharply at the end of February.

Armed groups launched coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince, aiming to overthrow then Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has so far stepped down.

He handed power to a transitional council, which appointed Garry Conille as interim prime minister at the tail end of May.