Mauritius: Inauguration of New Pont Bruniquel in Baie Du Tombeau - Ensuring Safety of Road Users

The New Pont Bruniquel was inaugurated, today, in Baie du Tombeau, by the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn; Members of Parliament; representatives of the Road Development Authority (RDA); and other personalities were present for the occasion.

The New Pont Bruniquel is located along Baie du Tombeau Road (B29), approximately 300 metres from the Baie du Tombeau Roundabout on Motorway M2. It replaces the previous bridge which was constructed in 1926. To the tune of Rs 171 million, the project commenced on 28 April 2023 and concluded on 31 May 2024. The new 700-metres bridge accommodates two-way traffic and includes footpaths for pedestrians.

In his keynote address, Minister Hurreeram highlighted the realisation of this project as a milestone, fulfilling the requests from local inhabitants. He lauded the efforts of the RDA and its team of engineers for successfully completing the bridge, describing it as a legacy for future generations. He also attributed the success of the project to the collective efforts of each citizen. "This bridge," he stated, "will not only enhance drivers' safety, but also ensure pedestrians' safety with the addition of footpaths."

Speaking about Government's vision of modernising the country with continued development, the Minister announced future projects, geared towards ensuring progress.

For his part, Vice-Prime Minister Husnoo talked on the importance of road safety for all road users. "Road safety," he asserted, "is the priority of Government and it can be seen with the recent proposals to amend the law and increase penalties with regards to traffic violations." Addressing the need to rebuild the Bruniquel Bridge, Dr Husnoo recalled that the old bridge, with almost 100 years of existence, needed to be replaced as it showed its age.

As for Minister Callichurn, he described the completion of the New Pont Bruniquel, replacing the previous traffic accident-prone bridge, as a significant achievement which would benefit the inhabitants of Baie du Tombeau and its vicinity. He was of the view that the new bridge would reduce accidents by enhancing visibility for both drivers and pedestrians.