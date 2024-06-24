Malawi: Independence Day to Be Celebrated With Prayers Only in Honour of Chilima, Chakwera Directs

This year's independence celebrations will take a different pattern following the tragic death of the country's former Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash, which occurred on June 10, 2024.

Following the accident, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera directed that the nation should observe 21 days of mourning from June 11 to July 1 2024.

But despite the expiry of the mourning period on July 1, 2024, President Chakwera has directed that the commemoration of 60 years of independence on July 6 should be marked by prayers because the country is still mourning Chilima and eight others.

Minister of Information and Digitisation Moses Kunkuyu told the media in Lilongwe on Thursday that all celebratory activities will not be part of the commemorations this year even though July 6 falls outside the 21-day mourning period.

Traditionally, independence celebrations are marked by activities such as prayers, traditional dances, a football match, music performances, military displays and speeches.

But Kunkuyu said: "The President has made this directive because we are still in a mourning period following the death of the former vice-president and eight others."

Chilima and eight others died in a military plane crash in Mzimba on June 10 2024.

The other victims were former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, Chilima's guard commander Lukas Kapheni, aide-de-camp Chisomo Chimaneni, medical officer Dan Kanyemba, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy chief of protocol Abdul Lapukeni, Colonel Owen Sambalopa who was the pilot-in-command, Major Flora Selemani who was the second pilot and aircraft engineer Major Wales Aidin.

Meanwhile, social commentator Wonderful Mkhutche has said the decision to organise muted celebrations is plausible.

"We are a nation in mourning and there is no room for celebrations at the national level," he said.

Malawi gained independence from Britain on July 6 1964.

The 58th Independence Day commemoration in 2022 was also marked by a national service of worship in Lilongwe as the government wanted to save resources due to the prevailing economic situation but in 2023 normal celebrations were held in the capital city.