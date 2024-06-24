Tanzania: Exercise for Better Health - Msigwa

Tanzanians are being urged to prioritise their health and safety through various exercises, such as yoga, to avoid non-communicable diseases.

The government, through the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports and the Ministry of Health, has outlined a nationwide exercise programme plan that will involve collaborations with the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, emphasised the importance of exercising.

He noted it should be a lifetime habit as it improves physical strength, mental well-being and immunity to diseases, particularly non-communicable ones.

"As we speak with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports wants to develop a national exercise programme. In the programme there will be a variety of workouts, such as football, yoga and running. I implore all Tanzanians to take part in this programme when it's available and cultivate an exercise culture," Msigwa stated.

He added: "You will not have to pay needless medical bills for treatment while you are well. This will help you building your family and be happy. You will devote more time to striving to develop your economy and the country as a whole."

The Charge d'Affaires High Commission of India, Manoj Verma, emphasised the importance of Yoga for individual and societal wellbeing.

He cited yoga promotes well-being of the body, mind and soul; and serves as a bridge to promote unity in our community.

"Yoga can be counted as a ship toward lifelines and sustainability in the face of uncertainties and challenges related to war, conflicts, climate change, lifestyle-related diseases and modern life stresses," noted Verma.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The United Nations (UN) Head of the Resident Coordinator's Office in Tanzania, Shabnam Mallick, said that Yoga practices benefit individuals as they align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of promoting well-being, peace and harmony.

"Studies have shown that Yoga has shown effectiveness in managing chronic illnesses, improving sustainability and strength and promoting mental well-being, all crucial aspects of the SDG for good health and well-being," Mallick noted.

Malik called upon individuals to embrace practicing Yoga as part of promoting well-being, peace and harmony, which will later enhance the achievement of one of the UN-SDGs in promoting peace and well-being.

The 10th International Day of Yoga, which originated in India, resonating with the purpose of connecting mind, body and soul, was initiated by the UN Secretary General in 2014 as a worldwide movement promoting health and well-being