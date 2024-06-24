Rwanda: Who Will Perform At I Am Hip Hop Festival?

24 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

It is going to be an all hip hop affair at the inaugural edition of I Am Hip Hop festival whose stage will be purely headlined by rappers.

The festival is scheduled for July 5-6 at Institut Français, Kimihurura, and a number of rappers, upcoming and established, have been confirmed to perform.

The lineup of performers that The New Times has seen includes Icenova, Ish Kevin, BullDogg, B-Threy, Ngaara, Mutha II, Angell Mutoni, Insibika, Pro Zed, Long Jay, DJ Samish, Og2tone, DJ Gulain, Thedicekid, Romeo Rapstar, Logan Joe, Slum Drip, Trizzie Ninety-Six, Big Zed, Redink, Dr Ngans and Friends.

Organized by Green Ferry Music, I Am Hip Hop festival will host concerts, breakdancing, graffiti, open mic, streetwear, exhibitions, documentary screenings, deejaying and pop-up shops which are all aimed at not only entertaining revelers but also celebrating the hip hop culture.

I Am Hip Hop festival originated from a series of concerts named "I Am Hip Hop." First held on July 8, 2017, the event was at the time organized by rapper Prime Mazimpaka and Green Ferry Music.

The event ran for eight seasons, taking place at different locations around Kigali City, witnessing remarkable growth, with artists demonstrating unparalleled creativity and gaining widespread recognition.

One of the organizers earlier told The New Times that the festival intends to celebrate hip-hop culture and its profound impact on the community.

What makes it unique, the organisers said, is that it is the only hip-hop festival in the country that offers a wide range of activities centered around the hip-hop lifestyle.

Attending the festival will not only support local creatives but also help it grow and gain recognition as a prominent hip-hop event in Rwanda and the region.

Gates to the festival will open from 3pm to 10pm. Entrance fee will be free of charge on the opening day and Rwf 10,000 on the second and closing day. Tickets are available via greenferrymusic.sinc.events.

