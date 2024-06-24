Somalia: Yemeni National Linked to Al-Shabaab Arrested in Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) and local clan forces in the El-dher district of the Galgaduud region have successfully apprehended a foreign national believed to be an operative of the extremist organization.

The suspect, identified as a Yemeni national, was captured while attempting to flee by boat from the Mareeg beaches area.

This arrest is a major victory for Somali forces, who have been relentlessly pursuing Al-Shabaab militants in central Somalia. The operation highlights the continued efforts of the Somali government and its international partners to dismantle the terrorist group's presence in the region.

The capture of the Yemeni national comes at a crucial time, as Al-Shabaab has been reported to be collaborating with Houthi rebels, according to U.S. intelligence sources. This alliance has allowed Al-Shabaab to bolster its capabilities and expand its operations, raising concerns about the potential escalation of violence in the region.

The Somali government has recently intensified its efforts to target Al-Shabaab hideouts in Galgaduud, leading to the capture and elimination of numerous militants.

The arrest of the Yemeni national is a testament to the effectiveness of these operations and the commitment of Somali forces to rid the country of the terrorist threat.

The international community has been closely monitoring the situation in Somalia, with many countries and organizations providing support to the Somali government in its fight against terrorism.

The arrest of the Yemeni national is a significant step forward in the fight against Al-Shabaab and a sign of the progress being made in central Somalia.

As Somali forces continue their operations against Al-Shabaab, the capture of the Yemeni national serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by the terrorist group and the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

The Somali government remains committed to eradicating Al-Shabaab from the country and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.