Somalia: Escalating Tribal Conflict in Galmudug Region Leaves Civilians Casualties

Galkayo, Somalia — In a shocking development, a fatal communal war has erupted on the outskirts of Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug, a region in central Somalia.

The conflict, which is currently ongoing between two clans, has been reported to have taken place in the Taragaduud area in the east of the Galgaduud region under Galmudug.

The warring factions are from Dhusamareb and Elgaras, both located in the same region which has been the scene of massive military operations by SNA against Al-Shabaab.

The fighting escalated on Sunday, causing casualties among the civilian population. Reports indicate that at least one person has been killed and another injured in the latest clashes.

The casualties are all civilians, highlighting the severe impact of the conflict on the local population in Galmudug state, where clan revenge attacks have been on the rise.

The situation in Galmudug remains tense as efforts by elders and local authorities to resolve the conflict and restore peace in the region continue.

The ongoing tribal violence underscores the need for immediate intervention from the Somali government to prevent further loss of life and protect the civilian population.