Uganda: Sparing Structures Is Not Selective Eviction - Nema ED

The Executive Director of the national environment management authority (NEMA), Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, has revealed that government under section 55 of the national environment act approves the existence of some structures in wetlands for sustainable development.

There is an ongoing supposition that NEMA uses selective approach to evict people living in wetlands citing the untouched factories in Bwaise, Stabex fuel station in Nansana and apartment in Ganda Wakiso District.

However, Akankwasah while on NBS' "Morning breeze" show dispelled those claims and called it ignorance of the environment policy.

"Anyone who applies to develop a wetland presents adequate mitigation measures, goes under the environment and social impact assessment, the assessment is meant to eliminate negative impact," he said.

Akankwasah added that evicting people who develop wetlands could cause development financial loss and inturn have a toll on the economy.

NEMA intensified evictions of people encroaching on wetlands as the country strives to protect specific ecosystems and reduce the effects of climate change.

Conservation experts say because of the depletion of wetlands and lake Victoria, parts of the country are experiencing long dry spells, leading to the destruction of crops, and weather conditions are becoming more unpredictable, leading to loss of life and property.

These evictions have sparked significant controversy and backlash. Critics argue that the government is selectively enforcing these regulations, primarily affecting poorer communities while allegedly overlooking more affluent encroachers.

Many evictees claim they had legally acquired their land and have been living there for years. They have called for government compensation and assistance, as many have been left homeless and without their sources of income.

The government's stance is that the evictions are necessary to restore and protect wetlands, which are vital for the country's ecological health and climate resilience.

NEMA states that these actions are in compliance with environmental laws and that proper eviction notices were given.

However, the human cost has been significant, with many families (in Nansana) struggling to find shelter and basic necessities in the aftermath.