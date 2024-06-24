Rwanda: One Dies At Campaign Rally in Rubavu

24 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

One person died and 37 others were injured on Sunday, June 23 during a crowd control incident that happened during the RPF-Inkotanyi's campaign rally at Gisa, in Rubavu District, according to the Ministry of Local Government.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry said most of the injured were receiving treatment from Gisenyi Hospital, while four who were seriously injured had been airlifted to Kigali for specialised care.

"The Ministry of Local Government conveys its condolences to the family of the deceased," said the statement.

"The Ministry will continue to follow up on all who remain under treatment. We remind all those attending rallies during this elections period to follow directions of officials in charge of crowd management to ensure the safety of all event participants."

Campaigns for the July presidential and parliamentary elections began on Saturday, June 22. RPF-Inkotanyi, with Paul Kagame as its presidential candidate, launched its campaign trail in Musanze District, attracting hundreds of thousands of supporters.

The campaign rally in Musanze, RPF-Inkotanyi said on social media, drew over 350,000 supporters, while the rally in Rubavu saw an attendance of 250,000.

The campaign period will be concluded on July 13 before Rwandans head to the polls on July 14-16.

