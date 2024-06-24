Rwanda: Green Party Pledges to Initiate Six New Funds If Elected

On the second day of the presidential and parliamentary campaign, the Green Party announced plans to introduce six new funds to improve citizens' well-being.

This pledge was made at a campaign rally in Runda sector, Kamonyi district on Sunday, June 23.

According to Leonard Gashugi, one of the party's 50 aspiring parliamentarians, the proposed funds include a Law scholarships fund which will facilitate law students, and a justice compensation fund expected to compensate individuals acquitted after long periods of imprisonment.

ALSO READ: Green Party's Habineza woos Kigali voters, promises to end land tax

"Other funds we would like to initiate include, the Rwanda Agriculture Development Fund to improve the agriculture sector and strive for food security, the Polytechnic Entrepreneurship Fund to reduce unemployment and increase job creation, and UN -Genocide Reparations Fund for Rwanda, and Rwanda Media Development Fund to further develop the media sector," he added

Jean De Dieu Murenzi, another parliamentary candidate, highlighted additional initiatives the party plans to implement for the country's development. These include removing the expiration date for driving licenses and reducing the years required for pension eligibility.

Frank Habineza, the party chairman and a presidential candidate, urged citizens to vote for his Party, emphasizing their track record of delivering on promises.

"Over 70 percent of the manifesto we had in the last election was achieved. We do not lie; we always strive to deliver on our promises. Therefore, we urge you to vote for us to benefit from various changes in the country's development," he said.

Clementine Uwamariya, a resident of Runda, stated that she is interested in the party's proposed funds, which she believes could be game changers.

"For instance, the justice fund would be very beneficial. When someone is arrested and later acquitted, they suffer significant damages. Additionally, the agriculture fund is of great interest, as food security is crucial. The other proposed funds are also interesting," she said.

Green Party will campaign across all 30 districts of the country.