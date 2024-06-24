Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Gorilla FC Sign Patrick Manzi From Police FC

24 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gorilla FC have signed Police FC midfielder Patrick Manzi as they continue their recruitment exercise in the ongoing offseason transfer window.

Manzi, who left Police FC after his contract expired at the end of the season, signed a two-year deal for Gorilla FC on Monday, June 24, becoming the club's fifth signing so far as club continues major rebuild before the beginning of the new season.

Elsewhere, Bugesera FC are leading the race to acquire striker Gabriel Godspower from relegated side Etoile de l'Est.

The Nyamata-based side sees the Ghanaian as a perfect replacement for Elijah Ani who left for Police FC.

Meanwhile, Etincelles FC remain restricted from signing any player pending their FIFA transfer ban until they pay their former midfielder Prince Jerome Iniesta an amount of $ 7,020 which is equivalent to Rwf 8,850,000.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.