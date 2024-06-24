Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Gorilla FC Sign Patrick Manzi From Police FC

Gorilla FC have signed Police FC midfielder Patrick Manzi as they continue their recruitment exercise in the ongoing offseason transfer window.

Manzi, who left Police FC after his contract expired at the end of the season, signed a two-year deal for Gorilla FC on Monday, June 24, becoming the club's fifth signing so far as club continues major rebuild before the beginning of the new season.

Elsewhere, Bugesera FC are leading the race to acquire striker Gabriel Godspower from relegated side Etoile de l'Est.

The Nyamata-based side sees the Ghanaian as a perfect replacement for Elijah Ani who left for Police FC.

Meanwhile, Etincelles FC remain restricted from signing any player pending their FIFA transfer ban until they pay their former midfielder Prince Jerome Iniesta an amount of $ 7,020 which is equivalent to Rwf 8,850,000.