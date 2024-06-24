Tunis — The coastal city of Mahdia will vibrate on June 25-30 to the rythm of the Trapanis Underwater Photography Festival and the CMAS Underwater Photography Championship organised under the aegis of the World Underwater Federation (CMAS) and CMAS Africa, in parternship with the Tunisian Federation of Subaquatic Activities and Life saving (FASST).

The championship will celebrate biodiversity as well as underwater heritage and photography in Mahdia, the organising committe of the CMAS Africa Underwater Photography Championship said.

Rafed Daldoul, director of Trapani 2024, dive instructor and international instructor, said this event multi-actor and multi-faceted event mobilises civil society organisations committed to sustainable devlopment considering their potential of ecological awareness raising.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the need to safeguard marine ecosytems through underwater photography. It is called after Trapanis, a rocky reef reaching 15m deep and studded with caves and canyons named by Sicilian fishermen wjho came to explore the southern shore of the Mediterranean.

Sports, ecology, heritage, culture and tourism top the agenda of the festival with the participation of African, Mediterranean and Arab countries.