Kenya: Malema Backs Anti-Finance Demos, Slams IMF, World Bank

Nairobi — South Africa's outspoken politician and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has expressed support for Kenya's anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, Malema stressed that it is time for Kenya to resist the influence of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, whom he accused of orchestrating the drafting of the Bill.

Malema affirmed that his party "stands in solidarity with the people of Kenya," describing the controversial Bill proposals as "exploitative."

"The Finance Bill, which aims to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes, will undoubtedly raise the cost of living and production, further burdening the people of Kenya, who like us, are already living under dire economic conditions," he said.

Generation Z, spearheading protests against the finance Bill, has transformed them into nationwide demonstrations, demanding the government withdraw the Bill.

While President William Ruto's administration has advocated for the Bill's anticipated long-term benefits, Malema argues for severing ties with the IMF and the World Bank, pointing to their track record of "undermining the sovereignty of developing countries."

"The IMF and World Bank have a notorious history of treating African economies like lab rats for neoliberal templates," he said.

Malema, who has previously voiced criticism of President Ruto's foreign policies and unmet campaign pledges, additionally urged the police to ensure the protesters' right to conduct peaceful demonstrations.

"The use of tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets against citizens exercising their right to protest is unacceptable. We urge the government to stand down the police and respect the people's right to peaceful assembly. All those who have been arrested should be released immediately," he said.

Members of the National Assembly will on Tuesday vote on the Bill after they consider various amendments.

- Finance Bill passage -

The government's majority in the House is expected to secure the Bill's passage in the final vote.

During the second reading of the Bill, 204 members voted in favor, while 115 opposed it.

Subsequently, the Bill advanced to the Committee of the Whole House, where members will vote on individual clauses with proposed amendments.

Government-aligned leaders remain confident about passing the Bill, despite facing criticism from Kenyans who have warned them ahead of the 2027 election.