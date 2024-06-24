Angolans From Petro Play in Quai54'2024 Streetball World Cup

Luanda — Petro de Luanda basketball players Carlos Morais, Yanick Moreira and Jone Pedro are participating in the Quai54'2024 Streetball World Championship, to be held on Saturday and Sunday in Paris, France.

Held in the open air, the event involves players from all continents, with more than ten countries taking part.

Sixteen teams will compete in the men's senior class, eight in the women's class and four in the junior class.

Carlos Morais and Yanick Moreira will represent the African Basketball League (BAL), while Jone Pedro, in his seventh consecutive appearance, will play for the German team Der Stamm.

Taking place in a venue close to the iconic Eiffel Tower, the event is played in a direct knockout system (Saturday and Sunday) with two boards and five players on each side.

The losing teams battle it out for the qualification places and the winners for the title, with a minimum of four matches for each team.

Small forward, Carlos Morais, known for his outstanding sportsmanship and leadership skills, has a career full of achievements, including multiple appearances in African Nations Championships.

His appointment to the BAL Select Team reinforces his status as one of the leading names in Angolan and African basketball.

Yanick Moreira, Centre, has also accumulated considerable experience, with stints in the G League and various European leagues.

His ability to block and finish plays makes him a crucial player for any team.

It's worth remembering that all three players were recently crowned champions of the BAL, the final phase of which took place in Kigali, Rwanda.