Port Sudan — Another day of violence in Sudan brings another human tragedy in Darfur's Al Fasher.

This time, the person who won't be going home to their family was a pharmacist.

Died when an explosive artillery hit the corner of the hospital where she worked.

Killed on the job, prescribing and administering medicine to women, men, and children in a place that should have been safe.

The silencing of the guns is long overdue.

From bullets or bombs, starvation or disease, each soul lost to this senseless war takes Sudan another inexorable step away from what we all want. Peace.