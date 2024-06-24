Sudan: Health Ministry Condemns RSF Militia's Bombing of Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology in El-Fashir

23 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Federal Ministry of Health condemns the continued targeting by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias of citizens, institutions and health personnel, pointing out that the Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology (Saudi) in El-Fashir was targeted for the second time, which is a violation of international norms and laws.

The terrorist rebel RSF militia targeted the (Saudi) Hospital in El-Fashir on Friday morning with heavy artillery, resulting in the martyrdom of Dr. Amna Ahmed Bakhit, the pharmacist responsible for the night shift at the hospital, and the complete destruction of the medical supplies pharmacy, revealing that the Saudi Hospital is the only one that continued to receive surgical and trauma cases after the Southern Hospital went out of service.

The Federal Ministry of Health strongly condemns this behavior and prays to Almighty Allah to grant the martyrs mercy, of both civilians and the armed forces, in all parts of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.