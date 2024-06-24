Sudan: Health Ministry Condemns RSF Militia's Bombing of Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology in El-Fashir

Port Sudan — Federal Ministry of Health condemns the continued targeting by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias of citizens, institutions and health personnel, pointing out that the Specialized Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology (Saudi) in El-Fashir was targeted for the second time, which is a violation of international norms and laws.

The terrorist rebel RSF militia targeted the (Saudi) Hospital in El-Fashir on Friday morning with heavy artillery, resulting in the martyrdom of Dr. Amna Ahmed Bakhit, the pharmacist responsible for the night shift at the hospital, and the complete destruction of the medical supplies pharmacy, revealing that the Saudi Hospital is the only one that continued to receive surgical and trauma cases after the Southern Hospital went out of service.

The Federal Ministry of Health strongly condemns this behavior and prays to Almighty Allah to grant the martyrs mercy, of both civilians and the armed forces, in all parts of the country, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded. BH/BH