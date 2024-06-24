Sudan: TSC Member General Ibrahim Jabir Arrives in Gal'a Al-Nahl Locality in Gedaref State

Gedaref — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Marine Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, arrived on Sunday in Gala' al-Nahl Locality in Gedaref State. He was received by the Wali (governor) of Gedaref State, Major General (retired) Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, and a number of executive and military officials in the state.

The member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council inaugurated the first phase of the Dinder-Al-Hawata-Qala' al-Nahl-Gedaref road, in the length of 150 km.

General Jabir said, during his address to the celebration held on this occasion, "We dedicate this achievement to the patient Sudanese people," stressing that the development process will continue to achieve more development and service projects, praising the great role played by the parties implementing this vital road in a short time to connect different parts of Sudan to transport food and medicine to citizens.

Jabir saluted the armed forces and other regular forces as they are fighting the Battle of Dignity (Al-Karama) to preserve the unity, safety, security and stability of Sudan.

He said, "We announce to the Sudanese people and all international organizations working in the field of humanitarian aid that this road is now ready for use." BH/BH