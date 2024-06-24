Uganda: Refugees Scoring Goals for Solidarity in Kampala

In a bid to harness solidarity and celebrate the unity and resilience of refugees in Uganda, the Refugee-Led Organisations Network of Uganda (RELON) organised a remarkable football gala that epitomises the unifying power of sports.

This event, in line with this year's World Refugee Day theme, "Solidarity with Refugees," underscores the importance of communal harmony, shared experiences, and mutual support.

Lukendo Mbokani, the RELON executive director noted that Uganda's progressive policies toward refugees set a global benchmark.

"With an open-door policy that allows refugees to move freely, work, and access public services, Uganda exemplifies inclusivity and compassion," said Lukendo.

"However, while celebrating these achievements, it is crucial to advocate for further advancements in refugee rights. Ensuring the right to work, freedom of association, and promoting localization to empower refugee-led initiatives are essential next steps."

"Governments and stakeholders must honor their commitments to provide gainful employment opportunities for refugees, removing barriers such as restrictive work permits and encouraging the private sector to offer equal opportunities," he added.

Robert Hakiza, the YARID executive director ,explained that the Gala is a vivid display of integration where teams comprising of both refugees and host community members celebrated strong bonds.

"By playing side by side, participants not only celebrated their strong bonds but also highlighted the immense progress made in fostering solidarity through teamwork," said Hakiza.

Despite significant progress, challenges persist both in Uganda and globally. One critical issue is the increasing denial of visas for refugee leaders to attend international events where decisions impacting their communities are made.

This restriction hampers their ability to represent and advocate for their populations effectively.

"The trend of visa denials not only undermines the principles of solidarity and fairness but also stifles the voices of those who most need to be heard," said Hakiza0.

"In light of these challenges, there is a strong call for refugee-led conferences to be held in countries with less restrictive visa policies. This would ensure true representation and allow refugee leaders to participate fully in global discussions."

The event, dubbed "Scoring for Solidarity," showcased how football can transcend barriers, promoting unity and integration in a tangible and joyful manner. Uganda's role in this initiative is particularly commendable.

The football gala in Kampala is re-echoed a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by refugees and the urgent need for inclusive policies.

Amidst rising global refugee challenges of economic and social welfare impediment, the event underscores the importance of meaningful action from governments and stakeholders in Uganda and beyond to protect refugee rights and amplify their voices.