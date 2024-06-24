Uganda: Cassava Farmers in Teso Cry for Bubu After Factory Shuts Down

Cassava farmers in the subregion are stuck with hectares of cassava in gardens as their potential buyer, Lukonge Cassava Starch Factory, shut down operations

Cassava farmers in Teso subregion have appealed to the government to put more effort in protecting local investors through the 'Buy Uganda Build Uganda' policy, popularly known by its acronym BUBU.

This as cassava farmers in the subregion are stuck with hectares of cassava in gardens as their potential buyer, Lukonge Cassava Starch Factory, shut down operations due to a fall in starch demand on the market.

The factory is currently stuck with over 300 tonnes of starch in stock with the proprietors decrying an increase in imported starch.

After the collapse of cotton growing in Teso subregion in the early 2000, Lukonge Cotton Ginnery shut down.

But since 99 percent of the population in Teso grow cassava, the factory proprietors resorted to investing in starch production in 2021, committing over $2.5 billion to tap into the readily available cassava.

Lukonge Cassava Starch Factory shut down operations due to a fall in starch demand on the market. The factory has since been buying cassava from farmers, with a kilogram of fresh cassava going for 2,000.

This fair price forced majority farmers to venture into cassava growing.

The factory has been crashing 100 tonnes of cassava per day, an equivalent of 20 tonnes of starch daily.

"In a month, we're able to produce about 500 tonnes of starch of the 1,500 tones consumed in Uganda," Elly Wabwire, production manger at Lukonge Cassava Starch Factory, revealed

However, for the past four months now, the factory has stopped production after failing to sell over 300 tonnes of starch, leaving farmers in a dilemma.

The factory proprietors say they are currently faced with competition from imported starch.

"There is important of starch from Egypt and India which are tax free. So, we face challenge in competing with such people" Mr Wabwire said.

This has left cassava farmers frustrated, with middlemen now taking advantage of the situation, buying a kilogramme of cassava at Shs1,000

"Our farmers are seriously suffering. Many parents are stuck with children due to fees and generally providing for families has become difficult," said Stephen Legesi, the Pallisa district speaker.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Agribusiness Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gabriel Oronisi is one of the many farmers currently stuck with hectares of cassava.

"From my four acres, I was expecting at least Shs12 million to Shs15 million, now I can't even get Shs4 million," Oronisi bemoaned.

Fabian Elungat is yet another farmer who has failed to uproot his tubers. Out of his two acres, Elungat was expecting at least Shs6 million.

But given the current market price, he fears that he may not even recover half of his investment.

"I spent about Shs3 million right from hiring the land to preparing the garden and weeding. I can't now sell it at Shs100 because it can fetch nothing," Elungat said.

In an attempt to address the crisis that is now threatening the farmers' livelihoods in the subregion, the factory proprietors have called for government intervention.

"We're not saying government should waive tax on us but we feel there should be at least a 25 percent levy on starch imported," Wabwire said.

Uganda consumes about 1,500 tones of starch monthly. This, according to factory heads, can be produced locally without importing if local investors can be supported.