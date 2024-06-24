Namibia: Despite Earlier No-Show, Mk Party Members to Be Sworn in to Parliament

The Parliament of South Africa has confirmed that Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party members will indeed be sworn in to the National Assembly.

This comes after the MK Party's MPs refused to show up at the swearing-in ceremony for the first post-elections sitting of the National Assembly last Friday, June 14.

In a statement released on Saturday, Parliament said the MK Party members would be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 25, at the Goodhope Chamber of Parliament.

"Parliament confirms that the oath of office will be administered to the 58 elected Members of the MK Party who were not available to be sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly on 14 June.

"The Constitution mandates that before Members of the National Assembly begin to perform their functions in the Assembly, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution."

Parliament said the swearing-in of these original nominees from the MK Party would be presided over by the Chief Justice, or by a judge designated by him, as this is the inaugural swearing-in of these members following the elections.

However the Speaker will administer the oath to those members nominated after the first sitting.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Act, political parties may supplement or fill any vacancies that may occur on their candidates' lists prior to the first swearing-in after elections," Parliament said.

"This ensures that all designated seats are filled and that parties are fully represented. Parliament has received an indication from the MK Party regarding the supplementation of their candidates list with a total of 21 Members."

While the MK Party's national MPs did not attend the first sitting of the National Assembly, its National Council of Provinces did show up for their swearing in last Saturday.

Earlier this week the MK Party told the Electoral Court that the IEC could not lawfully declare the election results free and fair because there was "clear evidence" of wide-scale fraud, rigging and manipulation in the May 29 national and provincial elections.