Namibia: Despite Earlier No-Show, Mk Party Members to Be Sworn in to Parliament

23 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Parliament of South Africa has confirmed that Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party members will indeed be sworn in to the National Assembly.

This comes after the MK Party's MPs refused to show up at the swearing-in ceremony for the first post-elections sitting of the National Assembly last Friday, June 14.

In a statement released on Saturday, Parliament said the MK Party members would be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 25, at the Goodhope Chamber of Parliament.

"Parliament confirms that the oath of office will be administered to the 58 elected Members of the MK Party who were not available to be sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly on 14 June.

"The Constitution mandates that before Members of the National Assembly begin to perform their functions in the Assembly, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution."

Parliament said the swearing-in of these original nominees from the MK Party would be presided over by the Chief Justice, or by a judge designated by him, as this is the inaugural swearing-in of these members following the elections.

However the Speaker will administer the oath to those members nominated after the first sitting.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Act, political parties may supplement or fill any vacancies that may occur on their candidates' lists prior to the first swearing-in after elections," Parliament said.

"This ensures that all designated seats are filled and that parties are fully represented. Parliament has received an indication from the MK Party regarding the supplementation of their candidates list with a total of 21 Members."

While the MK Party's national MPs did not attend the first sitting of the National Assembly, its National Council of Provinces did show up for their swearing in last Saturday.

Earlier this week the MK Party told the Electoral Court that the IEC could not lawfully declare the election results free and fair because there was "clear evidence" of wide-scale fraud, rigging and manipulation in the May 29 national and provincial elections.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.