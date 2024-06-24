Rwanda: Campaign in Ngororero - Kagame Says RPF to Cement Self-Reliance in Next Term

While campaigning in Ngororero District, on Monday, June 24, incumbent President Paul Kagame, the Chairman and flagbearer of RPF-Inkotanyi and allied parties, said that once elected, the party seeks to further establish the mindset of self-reliance in the country's development journey.

Thousands of residents from Ngororero and neighbouring districts in Western Province braved the cold weather in the morning to gather at Ngororero Stadium on the third day of RPF's campaign trail as Kagame joined members and leaders of allied parties to canvass for votes.

The RPF-led coalition of eight parties started a three-week campaign trail across 19 venues in the country ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15.

Greater value achieved through collaboration with RPF

Addressing the crowd, Kagame thanked them, and members and leaders of other political parties that have allied with RPF-Inkotanyi, noting that their collaboration is not a sign of weakness but that of commitment and strength.

"In politics, there are moments when people might question why they [allied parties] didn't campaign for themselves but it's not that they weren't able to do it. Rather, they acknowledged the greater value and things that can be achieved through collaboration with RPF instead of each one going their own way."

On the elections set on July 15, Kagame said that it's not the first time RPF is campaigning in front of Ngororero residents, as was the case in 2017 and even before during the journey of democracy, unity and development.

"Today, and on July 15, it is about making a choice. The continuity of the journey involves choosing members of parliament (in the lower house) and the president of Rwanda."

Kagame noted that while some people don't understand the country's choices and journey, the work done will gradually make them understand.

"There are people who don't understand that 100% [votes] is democracy. The journey of democracy we are in and our elections slated for July 15 is a Rwandan affair and is not anyone else's business. We do things in our own manner."

This, he said, stems from the people knowing where the country came from, 30 years ago, and where it is going on the path of development.

"In Rwanda, like elsewhere in Africa, there was a time when we were living and gotten used to poverty, and accepted that we are either fed by others or God. However, the question has always been; why can't we feed ourselves?"

There should be an understanding that people should be the first to improve their livelihoods, he said, noting that doing this does not hinder the country from receiving support from others or for God to come through but the latter should come as an addition.

"In this journey we are embarking on over the next five years, we want to emphasize this mindset of self-reliance and doing everything possible for our development with the resources we have."

"As your RPF candidate, supported by other political parties, I think that your trust and my trust in you has yielded results," he noted.

The incumbent President mentioned that the important task at hand is fast-tracking the development agenda, including infrastructure projects, access to education, healthcare, modern agriculture and livestock.

Under its manifesto for the next five years (2024-2029), RPF seeks to increase agricultural and livestock productivity by 8 percent annually, manufacturing productivity by 13 percent annually, and create 250,000 new jobs annually.

It will construct and rehabilitate 1, 091-kilometer roads and 1,626-kilometer feeder roads, build three ports on lake Kivu in Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro districts, and advance technology adoption, especially enhancing the use of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

The ruling party also aims to continue positioning Rwanda as an investment destination and financial hub, increase tourism revenue to $1.1 billion in 2029 from $620 million in 2024, spur mineral revenue growth to $1.8 billion in 2029 from $1.1 billion in 2023, as well as improve green financing.

Valerie Nyirahabineza, a resident of Ngororero District, praised Kagame's role in getting rid of the threat posed by genocidal militias and extremists who fled to DR Congo and, in the past, often returned - launched infiltration attacks - to devastate Ngororero and other regions.

She saluted Kagame's exceptional leadership which continues to secure and unify Rwandans and affirmed that people in her region will support him in the upcoming elections.

Kagame is competing with two challengers: Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.