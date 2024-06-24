Mozambique: Terrorists Launch Attacks Against Four Cabo Delgado Districts

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists raided, over the past week, the districts of Metuge, Chiúre, Quissanga and Mecúfi, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

As a result of the attacks, according to Monday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', some vehicles were burned and residents fled in search of safer places.

"That was in Nahavara, where some vehicles were shot at and burned, and then they went to stay overnight in the neighboring village of Mancuaia. The two villages are close to the Mazeze administrative post, in Chiúre district, which the terrorists supposedly avoided approaching due to the presence of the Mozambican Security Forces (FDS)', a source said.

Another source said that last week, terrorists also circulated in the districts of Ancuabe, Mocímboa da Praia and Metuge, causing fear and panic among the populations of Impiri, Mbau and Nicavago regions. However, there is no indication of human or material damage in the case of the Ancuabe and Metuge districts.

The terrorists, the sources said, tried unsuccessfully to attack the headquarters of the Mbau administrative post once again last Thursday. Some civilians may have been mortally wounded, but no details are yet available.

The Administrator of Mocímboa da Praia, Sérgio Cipriano, said that terrorists shot dead an 11-year-old child on Wednesday after raiding an agricultural production centre on the outskirts of the Mbau administrative post. At the time, the farmers were harvesting cassava.

But the residents of Macomia district have, once again, accused the military forces of violating human rights in the region by harassing civilians, sexually assaulting women, and collaborating with terrorists.

"What happened last week was too much. The FDS set up a roadblock on the road to Mucojo and charged money to everyone going to their fields or looking for firewood. Even those who come here to the market don't escape', a source told the paper.

Since last Wednesday, when information circulated about an alleged terrorist attack, the population of Macomia has been experiencing panic, caused not only by the terrorists, but also by the Mozambican forces.

"That's why the population is asking the Rwandan troopse [who are helping the Mozambican forces in the region] to intervene, because our brothers [from the Mozambican forces] are getting worse. Last week, they raped a woman on the road to Mucojo', a source said.

"On your way to the market, if you're stopped by the FDS, they take your money. So what about those of us who are displaced?" he asked, calling on the authorities to restore the order subverted by the military.

The sources said that the most recent illegal detention of a civilian took place last Friday, when a citizen identified as Ntupeli, from the village of Nacutuco, in Mucojo administrative post, was seized by the FDS, allegedly because of his links to terrorists.

Since 10 May, the FDS have had total control of the village, but the district executive has still not resumed its activities there and most of the refugee officials and state employees have not returned either.