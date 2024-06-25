Zimbabwe: Chimombe, Mpofu Appear Before ZACC for Questioning

24 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, along with their legal representatives, voluntarily appeared before the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) today for investigatory interviews.

Briefing the media soon after presenting themselves this morning, their lawyer Tapson Dzvetero said: "We just presented our clients to ZACC who indicated that they will call us when they need us. My clients are willing to assist with any investigation."

The two returned from a business trip in China on Thursday and have been in Harare awaiting the process.

