South Africa: Glen Game Farm Worker Mauled to Death By a Lioness

press release

A game farm worker was mauled to death by a lioness while fixing the fence and installing a gate.

On 23 June 2024 at about 12:20, the victim and his supervisor had just finished putting up a gate at one of the lion enclosures.

It is alleged that the victim left to his room and went straight to the enclosure. The supervisor screamed to notify him that he must quickly get out as there was a female lion in the enclosure, but it was too late. One of the four lions attacked him and he lost his life.

The victim was rescued by the supervisor and the lion was euthanized by the SPCA. The 43-year-old victim died of multiple bite marks on his neck and body. Glen police were summoned and a case on inquest was opened for further investigation.