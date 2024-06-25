Ethiopia: Turkey to Mediate Brewing Tension Between Somalia and Ethiopia

Ankara — In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia, Turkey has stepped up as a mediator, aiming to bring the two countries to the negotiating table in Ankara on the 30th of this month.

The Turkish government is pushing for talks to address the tension that has escalated between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa due to a maritime agreement.

Sources from the Turkish government, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the discussions will be at the ministerial level, specifically focusing on the Foreign Ministers of both countries. The primary objective is to address the core issues causing the rift and to work towards a peaceful resolution.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who recently held a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh, reiterated Turkey's commitment to fostering stability in the Horn of Africa. He emphasized the importance of reconciliation and peace-building efforts in the region, particularly given the current tensions.

Despite these developments, the Somali federal government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the mediation plan led by the Turkish government, which is widely regarded as a key ally of Somalia.

The timing of these mediation efforts is crucial, as Ethiopia has not yet revoked the controversial agreement it signed with the Somaliland administration earlier this year. This move has been a source of significant discontent for the central Somali government.

Turkey's involvement in mediating the conflict comes as part of its broader strategy to maintain peace and stability in the region, leveraging its diplomatic ties and influence.

As the talks approach, the international community is closely watching the developments, hoping for a successful resolution that could set a precedent for conflict resolution in the Horn of Africa.