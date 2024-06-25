Sudan: Health Ministry in El-Fashir Denounces RSF Attack On Saudi Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology

El-Fashir — The Saudi Hospital for Obstetrics and Gynecology in the city of El-Fashir, on Friday morning, 6/21/2024, was subjected to artillery shelling by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, and the hospital is the only hospital specialized in obstetrics and gynecology in the state that continues to provide its services to patients. In addition to receiving surgical and casualty cases after the Southern Hospital went out of service as a result of it was being also subjected to sabotage by the terrorist rebel militia.

The terrorist rebel RSF militia's bombing of the Saudi Hospital resulted in the destruction of the Supply Pharmacy and the killing of pharmacist Amna Ahmed Bakhit during her shift in the hospital. We pray to Almighty Allah grant her His mercy.

This attack on the hospital came as part of a series of crimes committed by the terrorist rebel RSF militia against civilians in the city of El-Fashir since last May 10, which began with the siege of the city, the bombing of water and electricity stations, the destruction and sabotage of health institutions, the injury of more than 2,000 people, including dead and wounded, the forced displacement of thousands of citizens, and the burning of a huge number of homes.

The indiscriminate bombing of the city remained continuous and was repeated on a daily basis, which led to all health institutions being out of service, the last of which was the Saudi Hospital.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare condemns in the strongest terms the artillery shelling of the Saudi Hospital and considers it a blatant attack on the sick and wounded, and an unprecedented targeting of medical personnel protected by the force of national and international law, in an operation described as a full-fledged international war crime that targeted an attack on places forbidden in accordance with laws, charters and treaties. However, the militia continued to commit these serious crimes with all leniency because the international community remained silent about its transgressions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Therefore, the Ministry condemns the militia for violating international laws that criminalize and prohibit military operations targeting hospitals and medical personnel working in them.

The Ministry calls on the United Nations, relevant international institutions, and the international community to condemn and punish the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces Militia for its crimes, particularly the siege it imposes on the city of El-Fashir, and to exert all efforts to stop the punishment of mass starvation practiced by the militia against defenseless citizens, and to work to immediately supply them with adequate food, water, and medicine, and preventing the militia bombing of health institutions and protecting civilians. BH/BH