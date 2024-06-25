Somalia: The Impact of the Rains in Somalia in the Last Six Years

In Somalia, over the past six years, there has been minimal rainfall or consecutive cancellations of the rainy season. Occasionally, floods have occurred, primarily affecting farmers and herders in rural areas.

Aid organizations have warned that Somalia is on the brink of drought, facing the threat of impending famine and floods. These disasters, both natural and exacerbated by climate change and environmental degradation, pose significant risks.

Mogadishu residents experienced sporadic rain in the past few hours, which intensified into a heavy downpour today. This sudden rainfall has caused substantial damage.

"You can see, from the kitchen, the pantry, the bathrooms to the bedroom, the water is sitting," said a father carrying his 10-month-old daughter.

Another woman living in the Wajir neighborhood of Karaan district had to flee her home. She found temporary rental accommodation in another area, but not everyone can afford this.

"There is nothing left of my belongings at home; everything was drowned in the water--documents, certificates, passports, laptops, and other properties that have not yet been counted," said Nadifo Haji, a mother whose children were saved by her neighbors who volunteered to rescue them.