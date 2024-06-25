Somalia: The Impact of the Rains in Somalia in the Last Six Years

24 June 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

In Somalia, over the past six years, there has been minimal rainfall or consecutive cancellations of the rainy season. Occasionally, floods have occurred, primarily affecting farmers and herders in rural areas.

Aid organizations have warned that Somalia is on the brink of drought, facing the threat of impending famine and floods. These disasters, both natural and exacerbated by climate change and environmental degradation, pose significant risks.

Mogadishu residents experienced sporadic rain in the past few hours, which intensified into a heavy downpour today. This sudden rainfall has caused substantial damage.

"You can see, from the kitchen, the pantry, the bathrooms to the bedroom, the water is sitting," said a father carrying his 10-month-old daughter.

Another woman living in the Wajir neighborhood of Karaan district had to flee her home. She found temporary rental accommodation in another area, but not everyone can afford this.

"There is nothing left of my belongings at home; everything was drowned in the water--documents, certificates, passports, laptops, and other properties that have not yet been counted," said Nadifo Haji, a mother whose children were saved by her neighbors who volunteered to rescue them.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.