Zimbabwe: Addressing Illegal Land Allocations Critical for Environmental Sustainability in Harare

24 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

ENVIRONMENTAL protection organisations have called on the City of Harare to address illegal land allocations in the capital as it is critical for environmental sustainability.

In a joint statement, Cleveland Action Alliance, Network for Environmental and Climate Justice and Residents Against Land Degradation made a clarion call for duty bearers to investigate the spate of corrupt land allocations in Harare and bring the culprits to book.

"We are concerned that illegal land allocations, including on wetlands, has negatively impacted on environmental sustainability in Harare," reads the statement.

"It is unfortunate that despite a legal framework that guarantees protection of the environment, Harare, like many other cities and towns, continues to witness illegal land allocations that continue to compromise environmental sustainability. We feel that the Harare City Council is not dealing decisively with the real cause of the mushrooming of illegal settlements in Harare.

"We are concerned that the Harare City Council has been turning a blind eye to houses being built illegally."

The organisations said they urgently demand the City of Harare to urgently carry out an inquiry into the mushrooming of illegal structures in the capital and a forensic investigation at council in order to identify the culprits and bring them to book.

They also demanded that council finds alternative land for families affected by demolitions as provided by the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.