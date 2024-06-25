South Africa: More Than 1000 Arrested During Operation Shanela in the Free State

24 June 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in the Free State Province, together with other government departments and other security clusters, managed to arrest 1 058 suspects for various crimes, including wanted suspects who were traced during this operation.

The operation was held between Monday 17 June 2023 and Sunday, 23 June 2023.

Of those 823 suspects arrested, they allegedly committed crimes like possession of dangerous weapons (36), 12 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, five for contravention of the Firearm Control Act 2000, 59 for possession of drugs, two for car hijacking, one for armed robbery, six for rape, 20 for murder and attempted murder, 90 for assault GBH, 75 for common assault, 30 for burglary and 38 for malicious damage to property.

On that 823, 145 were arrested for being in the country illegally, 59 for illicit mining, and the others for other crimes not mentioned.

During Operation Shanela police also confiscated 36 dangerous weapons, alcohol and drugs, which include dagga, cocaine, tik, and nyaope. A rifle and other tobacco products were also confiscated during Operation Shanela.

A total of 235 suspects were traced and arrested for various crimes. Firearms recovered during these operations will be sent to ballistics to ensure that they were not used in the commission of other crimes.

All the suspects will appear in different magistrate courts on different days in the province.

