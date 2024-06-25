Ethiopia: FM Taye Holds Extensive Discussions With His Djibouti Counterpart

Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske Selassie held extensive discussions with his Djibouti counterpart, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Delegation led by Foreign Minister Taye arrived in Djibouti today for an official visit.

The high-level talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional issues, according to Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.

They also discussed ways of scaling up mutual interest in the economy and trade, as well as facilitating port services.