Namibia: Minor Earthquake Recorded in Central Namibia

24 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Gloria Simubali, the deputy executive director of the Geological Survey of Namibia (GSN) says a minor earthquake was recorded at Kalkfeld on Sunday.

Simubali says the earthquake struck at approximately 16h31, and was centred 18km south of Kalkfeld.

She says a magnitude of 3,2 on the Richter scale was reported, which is considered a minor tremor but could still be felt.

Simubali says the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of less than 10km, and no damage has been reported.

The GSN has released standard safety guidelines in case of an earthquake.

"Seek shelter under a sturdy table or doorway if indoors, and move to a clear area away from buildings, trees and power lines if outdoors," Simubali said.

