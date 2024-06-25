South Africa: President Urged to Make Sanitary Pads Free

May girls routinely skip up to a week of school every month because they don't have sanitary pads.

I_Menstruate Movement launches "period poverty" exhibition in Franschhoek

A survey of girls at 18 schools across the country found that more than 80% did not have regular access to sanitary towels. This finding was presented by the I_Menstruate Movement at the launch of the Exesheni Exhibition on Friday night.

The grassroots research report, "Bleeding in Silence: Barriers to menstrual hygiene among school girls in South Africa", was published in October 2023. About 540 learners at two high schools in each of the nine provinces participated.

The organisation's main aim is to eradicate "period poverty" in South Africa.

Founder of the I_Menstruate Movement Tracey Malawana said the Exesheni Exhibition (loosely translated as "that time of the month") told the stories of menstruation through three generations and looked at how menstrual products have evolved. One photograph of Malawana's grandmother highlighted that she had used "leaves and cloths".

Other exhibits included photographs of sanitary pads and toilet paper soaked in blood. There were also a few school uniforms with red stains, symbolising the struggle that some learners face without access to proper sanitary products.

Malawana said the survey found that learners were using rags, cardboard, toilet paper and socks.

Comfort Mokopanele from Tshireleco High School in Kimberley, one of the artists in the exhibition, said, "Many of us do not have access to or money for sanitary pads, so we use some of these things when we get our periods."

Malawana said the next step in the campaign is to lobby President Cyril Ramaphosa to make some menstruation products available for free.

"The cost of living is too high and menstrual products are too expensive. Parents are forced to choose between buying bread and sanitary pads," she said.

The Exesheni Exhibition will be in Johannesburg in August for Women's Month. It will then be taken to a few rural communities in October.