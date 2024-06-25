Egypt Participates in the African Union Peace and Security

Ambassador Ahmed Nihad Abdel Latif, Director of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Preservation and Peacebuilding, participated virtually as a speaker in the session held by the African Union Peace and Security Council for the first time on the impact of artificial intelligence on peace and security, in light of the Cairo Center assuming the co-chairmanship of the network of African research centers from For Peace of the Union NeTT4Peace.

Ambassador Bankole Edeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the Union, and Dr. Amani Abu Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, as well as representatives of member states of the Council, including Egypt, also participated in the session.

In his speech, Ambassador Ahmed Abdel Latif addressed the important role that artificial intelligence can play in the field of peace and security, taking into account the opportunities and challenges associated with its application.

He explained that artificial intelligence can contribute to advancing efforts to achieve sustainable peace by utilizing it in analyzing data and preventing the outbreak of conflicts if they are predicted early, as well as monitoring the implementation of peace agreements, in addition to being an effective tool in relation to efforts made to address the relevant repercussions.

climate change in Africa and help adapt to it. On the other hand, he stressed that it is necessary at the same time to pay attention to the negative effects of artificial intelligence as a tool that can lead to the spread of false information, misconceptions, and hostile rhetoric, which may undermine the safety and security of societies and lead to fueling conflicts.

The Director of the Cairo International Center stated that the network of African research centers can effectively contribute to enriching the deliberations and discussions of the African Union by conducting in-depth studies on artificial intelligence and its repercussions on peace and security in Africa, in a way that supports the work of the Peace and Security Council and its efforts to raise awareness of the contribution of artificial intelligence in preventing and managing and settling disputes on the continent.