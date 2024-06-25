Sudan: EU Imposes Sanctions On Six Sudan Entities

Brussels / Washington D.C. / London / Tel Aviv — The European Union (EU) imposed restrictive measures on six entities accused of destabilising Sudan's political landscape. The Council, based in Belgium's capital Brussels, announced the sanctions yesterday, underscoring the severe impact on the country due to the ongoing clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with their affiliated militias.

Among those sanctioned are two companies involved in manufacturing weapons and vehicles for the SAF: Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering. Additionally, the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited has been listed, alongside three companies that procure military equipment for the RSF: Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading, and GSK Advance Company Ltd.

These entities have previously been the target of sanctions by both the US Department of State and the UK's former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also imposed visa restrictions on Ali Karti, head of the Islamic Movement in Sudan, as well as the RSF Sector Commander in West Darfur Gen Abdelrahman Juma, for his alleged role in the killing of West Darfur Governor Khamees Abakar.

As part of the sanctions, these entities will face asset freezes, and the provision of funds or economic resources to them, directly or indirectly, is prohibited. The Council previously adopted restrictive measures on these entities, in view of their activities which undermine the "stability and political transition of Sudan".

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a statement on November 27 2023, condemning the ongoing violence. "The EU deplores the dramatic escalation of violence and the irreparable cost to human life in Darfur and throughout Sudan," the statement read.

Adding that, "The EU stands steadfast in its support for the Sudanese people," the representative reiterated.

Hamas

Earlier this year in January, Radio Dabanga reported that the EU imposed asset freezes and travel bans on six people reportedly linked to Hamas, including Sudanese businessman Abdelbasit Hamza.

Hamza was sanctioned by Washington on October 18 for managing investments for the Palestinian Hamas organisation and for his involvement in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas.

In December, an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and the Israeli news outlet Shomrim showed that he continued to maintain a large network of business interests in Europe despite the sanctions.

The European Council stated that it established a "dedicated sanctions framework of restrictive measures that will allow the European Union to hold accountable any individual or entity who supports, facilitates or enables violent actions by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad".

