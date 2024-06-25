Namibia: Historic Ruling Declares Sodomy Law Unconstitutional Out&Proud Namibia

Today marks a pivotal moment in the fight for equality and human rights in Namibia as the High Court of Windhoek has declared the sodomy law unconstitutional under the Namibian Constitution. This landmark judgement reaffirms the fundamental rights of all Namibian citizens, regardless of sexual orientation, and reflects our nation's commitment to upholding international human rights standards.

At Out&Proud Namibia, we commend this historic decision, which underscores the obligation of the state to protect the rights of all its citizens under international human rights law. This victory is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the Namibian LGBTQI+ community, activists, supporters, and allies who have tirelessly campaigned for equality over the years.

Since 2021, Out&Proud Namibia has been at the forefront of this advocacy effort, both domestically and internationally. We have engaged with foreign governments and political parties in Namibia to garner support and raise awareness. Our efforts have taken us around the globe, including significant engagements in Washington DC, where we amplified the voices of those advocating for equality back home.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all Namibian activists who have bravely championed this cause, often under challenging circumstances. We also acknowledge the invaluable support of our donors, local NGOs, and organisations who have steadfastly stood with us throughout this journey, despite security threats, persecution fears, and hate crimes.

This moment belongs to the activists on the ground who have courageously fought for justice and equality. We celebrate this as a small step forward towards achieving full recognition of same-sex marriage rights in Namibia.

On behalf of Out&Proud Namibia, our executive committee, and our chairman, we commend Namibia for taking this significant stride towards a more inclusive society.

This victory reaffirms that love and equality triumph over discrimination and injustice.