Rwanda Electoral Body Transports Voting Materials to Polling Stations Abroad

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) is coordinating with diaspora communities to ensure that voting materials are transported to polling stations abroad, an effort conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET) to ensure that all requirements are delivered on time.

ALSO READ: RPF supporters launch campaigns in France

Charles Munyaneza, the NEC Executive Secretary, said they are working closely with the ministry and the country's foreign missions to determine which countries will have official polling stations. So far, 62,000 Rwandans living abroad registered to vote. Technology played a crucial role in increasing voter participation in the diaspora. Unlike previous elections where diaspora members had to travel to embassies for registration, a new system allows eligible voters to register from their homes.

ALSO READ: Top 10 trending songs for July elections

"The number of diaspora voters increased by almost three times compared to previous elections where they increased to 62,000 from 22,000 and it was all because of technology that doesn't require members of the diaspora to move from their homes to the embassies for registration," Munyaneza said.

The online system also made changes in streamlining election observers' selection. The selection process previously involved extensive paperwork and long response times. Now, local and international observers can apply online, receiving responses without having to visit NEC offices in Kigali.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Munyaneza also said that NEC is collaborating with the Ministry of Local Government to ensure that election requirements reach various polling stations within Rwanda by July 12.

"With a total number of 2,442 polling stations and 17,400 polling rooms within the country so far, the stations must also have basic infrastructure such as electricity, roads, and other essential facilities that voters need," he said.

"Additionally, we are planning to dedicate umuganda (community service day) for June, primarily to prepare the polling stations in every sector."

He also said that NEC has been actively training volunteers and educating citizens about the voting process that involves explaining where and how to vote, ensuring everyone is well-informed up until election day.

More than 260 election observers have registered.

In Rwanda, political parties and independent candidates in different categories on June 22 started a three-week long campaign trail as the nations gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections next month.

The campaigns begin on June 22 and run through July 13 - just one day before Rwandans in the diaspora vote the Head of State and 53 Members of Parliament elected from candidates proposed by political organisations and independent candidates.

Rwandans in the country will vote on July 15.

The diaspora community will vote a day earlier, on July 14.