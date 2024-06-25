South Africa: Springboks Entertain Fellow Passengers Following Flight Cancellation

You'd think after playing a rugby match and beating your opponents, you'd be worse for wear. But not the Springboks.

After playing at Twickenham over the weekend against Wales, the boys in green were still in very high spirits.

On Sunday, South African author Shanthini Naidoo posted a series of videos on X of the team entertaining fellow passengers after their flight from Heathrow, London, had been delayed. Chanting and dancing, they got everyone in on the action.

"It's after midnight in Heathrow. Flight has been cancelled. The @Springboks are dancing," wrote Shanthini.

"Surreal... we're tired and dirty, don't know what time our flight will be rescheduled. But the Springboks are dancing."

Fellow passenger Natalia Blumenthal also shared her experience of being on the same flight as the Bokke.

After their flight was cancelled, everyone was accommodated in a nearby hotel for the night. "Put a finger down if you were about to board the same flight as the @Springboks and then the flight got cancelled and you all got shipped to a hotel to arrive back at the airport the next day for another delay but have finally landed home," she said.

For Shanthini, things got even more surreal while explaining how she got lost: "So we ended up on a stayover with the Boks in London.

"It's like a strange dream. Lovely guys, shared biltong with my girls at a 1am check in. Then,

I got lost in a stairwell with Edwill van der Merwe. Accidentally opened another team member's hotel room door..."

After all the cancellations and more delays, Siya and the guys finally managed to touch down in South Africa.