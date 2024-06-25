Controversial celebrity Nota Baloyi usually has a lot to say about everything. Known for trolling fellow celebs, including his ex-wife Berita, the music executive is never lost for words.

But Mzansi got to see a different side to the music label CEO when he appeared on The Hustler's Corner podcast hosted by DJ Sbu.

Nota and Berita had just recently finalised their divorce after separating a year into their marriage. During their separation, Nota didn't make things easier for the singer and used his social media platforms to discredit her.

While chatting with Sbu, Nota became subdued and spoke little words. He admitted before the court proceedings, that he hadn't seen Berita, real name Gugulethu Khumalo, for almost two years.

"I guess I tried my best to look good," joked Nota. "I was dressed in a suit that she had made."

Despite their union ending on a sour note, the former couple appeared to part amicably.

When Sbu asked if he was hurt or happy, Nota said, "That always depends on what your expectations are, and what the other person's response is. I guess I was satisfied."

Nota did admit that they managed to see each other following the proceedings. He walked out and hugged Berita "and I wished her the best."

The interview which was originally posted by @ThisIsColbert on X, gained many responses. And unlike Nota's sharp tongue, most online users offered their sincere thoughts, wishing him nothing but the best.

@MondlaneWenzile offered some sage advice: "The best thing to heal and get over the woman who breaks your heart is to feel and endure all the pain with all the deliberate intention. Then like a phoenix; rise and fly to live your dreams."

"While some of wish to get married, but it looks like it's a war zone there hence they call divorcee a return soldier, .... I could feel Nota's pain through this video...", said @ThapeloMakhele1.