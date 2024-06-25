South Africa: 80 Pensioners Scammed Out of Thailand Dream Trip - South African News Briefs - June 25, 2024

80 Pensioners Scammed out of Thailand Dream Trip

A group of 80 pensioners from the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Northern Cape claim to have been "cruelly deceived" out of a trip of a lifetime by a Strand travel agent, reports News24. The group, mostly retired teachers, were enticed by an advertisement circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp, promising a well-organized, guided tour to exotic destinations, including Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok. The trip, priced at R26 000 per person, included accommodation at luxurious hotels such as The Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa in Phuket, The Bayview in Pattaya, and the Indra Regent in Bangkok. However, the promise of a 16-day and 14-night exotic journey turned into a bitter nightmare, after the travel agent failed to deliver on the trip and has not refunded the money. The 80 would-be travelers were expected to leave on June 20 but were informed a week prior that their long-awaited tour was canceled without a refund.

Doctor Faces Millions in Fines for Tax Fraud

A Northern Cape medical doctor has been found guilty of failing to declare his income tax to the South African Revenue Services (Sars) over seven years, reports IOL. Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) said that Fabian Royston Tun was found guilty of contravention of Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011. Warrant Officer Nomthandazo Mnisi said the accused was found guilty on eight counts of failure to submit personal income tax and 42 counts of failure to submit Value Added Tax (VAT) returns. The Hawks said the matter was postponed to July 30, 2024, for sentencing proceedings.

KwaZulu-Natal Toddler Found Dead in Pit Latrine

A family gathering turned into a tragedy when 2-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula was found dead in a pit latrine at the Mkhazane village in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, reports News24. Lisulenkosi disappeared while playing at the family homestead on Saturday. Amid the joyful chaos, his mother only realized he was missing later in the day, triggering an immediate and desperate search by the family and neighbours. Despite their tireless efforts throughout the night, it was not until Sunday that the horror of his fate was discovered by someone using the toilet. Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga expressed sadness over the tragic death. She urged the community to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation without hindrance.

More South African news