Namibia: Christian Democratic Voice MP Says ECN 'Declared War' On Party

24 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Christian Democratic Voice parliamentarian Gotthard Kandume says the Electoral Commission of Namibia's decision to deregister his party is a declaration of war on them.

Kandume said this on Monday, when asked why his party has been deregistered.

The ECN announced on Monday that it has deregistered CDV and the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters for not submitting their financial reports to the ECN as required by the Electoral Act.

The ECN also directed that parliamentarians Longinus Iipumbu and Epafras Mukwiilongo, representing the NEFF, and Kandume should be removed from the National Assembly, of which are members.

"We have been sworn in by a Supreme Court judge. Who is ECN to recall us from parliament? They have declared war on us but we will expose their mess," Kandume said.

He added that the two parties will hold a joint press conference on Tuesday.

Kandume also said the Electoral Act stipulates that they have the right to appeal against the ECN's decision.

"This is a small thing. Don't worry," Kandume said.

