Tanzania to Push Seafarers' Welfare for Economic Benefits in the Maritime Transport Sector

Tanzania is celebrating World Seafarers' Day this year, with a focus on advocating for seafarers' welfare for the economic benefits of the marine transport sector and the blue economy.

This year's event is themed: "Navigating the Future: Safety First," the five days celebrations kicked off from June 22 and will climax on June 25 in Bagamoyo town, Coast Region.

"Seafarers are the backbone of the maritime industry, working tirelessly to transport goods and services across the globe. However, their work often comes with significant challenges, including long working hours, isolation from family and friends, and exposure to hazardous conditions," Said the Director General of the Zanzibar Maritime Authority (ZMA) Mrs Mtumwa S. Sandali in her opening speech.

She said that ZMA in collaboration with the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) were emphasizing on the importance of seafarers' welfare and the need to provide them with decent working conditions and support services. This, according to her, includes educating them on access to quality healthcare, education, and social protection needed to motivate their daily activities.

She insisted that Marine transport is a vital component of the global economy, accounting for over 90% of world trade. The blue economy, which encompasses all economic activities related to the ocean, is also a rapidly growing sector with immense potential and hence, seafarer's role cannot go unnoticed.

The event was graced by Zanzibar's Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed. The commemorations will bring together key stakeholders from the maritime industry, including government officials, maritime organizations, seafarers, and the general public. The aim is to raise awareness of the critical role seafarers play in global trade and the importance of ensuring their safety and well-being.

"I hail efforts by ZMA and TASAC for the commendable work done to supervise marine transportation in regard to promoting seafarers wellbeing. The government looks to invest more in this sector for the development of the country," Said Minister Mohamed in his opening remarks.

He added both the union government and that of Zanzibar plans to build more ships to interlink the islands and coastal regions so as to promote more trade and create more jobs for seafarers and other maritime transport professionals in the country.

Tanzania is estimated to have more than 2,000 seafarers working in different roles. They include ship captains, engineers, technicians and other management cadres. They work in the maritime sector in vessels traversing in Oceans, lakes and livers.