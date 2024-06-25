Zimbabwe: Macheso Sticks to August 2 Album Launch

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso insists that his 13th album will be launched on August 2 at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

Initially, Macheso was set to launch the album on June 7, before he postponed it due to bad weather.

He announced the launch in January, much to the delight of his fans. It was set to coincide with his 56th birthday.

Macheso was born on June 10, 1968, in Shamva, Mashonaland Central.

The Orchestra Mberikwazvo boss, who has been ruling the roost in sungura for the past 26 years, after a stint with Khiama Boys, insists that he won't postpone the album launch.

Macheso's publicist, Tichaona Makahamadze, said everything was on course.

"We have done all the necessary work to ensure that the album launch lives up to expectations.

"The album is ready and we are just waiting to unveil it to the fans.

"We can't postpone it further because our fans have been waiting for the product," he said.

A father figure in showbiz after the death of national hero Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi in 2019, Macheso remains a torch bearer whose music continues to touch the hearts of many.

"Many people look up to us and we can't afford to disappoint them.

"So popular is our music that researchers are now using it in their studies.

"There are people who had made plans to come and attend the launch on June 7, but we had no choice but to postpone it."

Macheso, who is also grooming his two sons -- Esau and Tatenda -- has been hailed for his mentorship programme.

The sons, who have since recorded an album titled "Pahukama Hwedu", are also expected to feature at their father's album launch.

"The boys (Esau and Tatenda) have been doing well and we are happy that they are making real progress.

"We are going to rope them in at the album launch as our supporting acts.

"The full line-up will be announced in due course, as we want the event to be big," he said.

The launch comes at a time when researchers and academics have been using his music in their studies.

"We are proud that we have people who have been using our music in their studies.

"It shows that we are now a big brand that has been embraced by many.

"The faith that academics and other fans have been showing us is overwhelming. We can't afford to disappoint them as they follow our music with passion," he added.

Macheso's last album launch was held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex, where some fans were turned away after the venue was packed to the rafters.

It remains to be seen whether Macheso will pull a record crowd at Alex Sports.

Over the years, Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex has been his favourite hunting ground. The gamble he took to launch his album at Alex Sports Club comes at a time when Macheso is doing his best to break the monotony.