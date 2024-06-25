Zimbabwe: City Fails to Account for U.S.$3m Masterplan Budget

City of Harare is failing to account for US$3 million that was budgeted for its masterplan, amid indications that it is likely to miss the Government set deadline of June 30 to submit one.

According to the Government directive, all local authorities must have operative master plans by June 30.

But Harare, whose masterplan was last updated in 1993, is still in the woods, apparently scrambling to come up with one.

Yesterday, during a special council meeting, officials struggled to give a breakdown of the US$3 million that was set aside for the exercise.

Some councillors questioned the rationale of a two-months extension to complete the masterplan when the consultant is reported to be charging US$700 per hour.

In the special council meeting, councillor Denford Ngadziore challenged the council officials to come clean on the deal.

"Your Worship, we had a number of resolutions we made in this council regarding this issue, but there is no breakdown in all those meetings despite asking for it. It is now almost like the fifth time asking for it to no avail."

Clr Ngadziore also said the almost US$3 million for the masterplan was unjustified.

"When we last met, the town planners said they were almost done so what is the rationale of paying a consultant such a huge amount," he said.

City Mayor Jacob Mafume then referred the issue to a joint committee of the finance and planning division.

Acting finance director Mr Godfrey Kusangaya said the city was going to come up with a payment plan for the consultant.

A master plan is an overall land use planning document which constitutes policies and strategies regarding how land should be used and how developments should occur, looking at future water supplies, road networks, housing provision, environmental management and transportation.

The master plan contains aerial photos, illustrations, maps, reports and statistical information to support the planning vision.