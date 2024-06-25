Rwanda: Parliament - Which Women MPs Are Vying for a Comeback?

With the parliament of Rwanda now resolved and a new one set to be constituted after people cast their votes in the 2024 general elections, about 15 female parliamentarians who were part of the former parliament are campaigning for a comeback.

In total, 589 candidates from different parties, as well as one independent MP aspirant, are vying for the 80 seats available. 199 female candidates were approved by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and are vying for 24 seats - through an indirect election system - reserved for women lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies.

The list of the women who want to make a comeback to the parliament includes some key names like the outspoken Christine Bakundifite, who was a member of the resolved parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which scrutinises accountability issues in public entities.

Two of her counterparts who are also on PAC, Germaine Mukabalisa and Beline Uwineza, who is the Deputy Chairperson of the committee are also vying for a comeback to the parliament.

Others include Madina Ndangiza who, besides local parliamentary duties, also serves as the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Africa Region, Alice Muzana, the former Deputy Chairperson of the parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security, and Solange Uwingabe who is on the same committee.

Veneranda Uwamariya, a former University of Rwanda lecturer and local government official in Huye district, Phoebe Kanyange, an experienced politician who has previously served as the spokesperson of the political parties' forum, and former senator Speciose Ayinkamiye are also campaigning to return to the next parliament.

In addition to them, former MPs Alphonsine Mukamana, Angelique Nyirabazayire, Marie Claire Uwumuremyi, Winifrida Mpembyemungu, Odette Uwamariya and Cecile Murumunawabo are also vying for a comeback.

According to regulations governing the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) determines the place and date of campaign activities for special interest groups. The campaign period for candidates in the women category start on Tuesday, June 25 and conclude on July 5.

Women candidates are not allowed to move to different districts for campaigns as they are required to campaign only within the districts where they submitted their candidacy. In terms of representation, four women will be elected from Northern Province and two will be from the City of Kigali, while the remaining provinces will elect six women to make it to parliament.

The 2019 organic law governing elections, amended in 2023, states that a person eligible to be a member of the Chamber of Deputies must be a Rwandan citizen, at least 21 years old, of good integrity, and not subject to disenfranchisement as specified in Article 7 of the organic law.

Article 7 prohibits individuals from registering on the voters' register if they have been deprived of their right to vote by competent courts and have not been rehabilitated or granted amnesty according to the law.

This includes individuals convicted of manslaughter, murder, genocide, crimes against humanity, defilement, rape, prisoners, and refugees.