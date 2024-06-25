Rwanda: Mental Health - How Stigma, Cultural Norms Prevent Men From Seeking Help

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month--an important time for visibility and raising awareness for an issue that is often overlooked. Men are less inclined than women to seek help for mental health problems and are at a higher risk of suicide, as stated in a 2020 report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Prof. Vincent Sezibera, Head of the Department and Director of the Centre for Mental Health at the University of Rwanda and director of Rwanda Psychological Society, highlights that in Rwanda, research indicates that women often report higher rates of mental health issues compared to men.

He said, "This has led to the misconception that women are more vulnerable to mental health problems than men. However, it's important to note that men are less likely to seek help or discuss their mental health concerns, which results in lower reported numbers."

Sezibera noted that men often prefer to tackle their problems alone rather than seek professional help or talk about their issues with others.

He said this tendency to handle issues independently contributes to the underreporting of mental health problems among men which leads to an uneven perception of their vulnerability compared to women.

According to Chantal Mudahogora, a psychotherapist at Solid Minds, a mental health clinic in Kigali, men often avoid seeking mental health assistance because they frequently struggle to connect with their emotions.

"Men tend to prioritise critical thinking over understanding their emotions, often believing that showing emotions is a sign of weakness. As a result, they cope by suppressing their feelings."

Mudahogora explained that another reason men may hesitate to acknowledge their mental health issues is societal expectations.

"Men are often seen as the providers and protectors of their families, and showing emotion or admitting to a mental health problem is perceived as displaying weakness or projecting the 'wrong image'.

"Due to societal expectations, men often feel that all responsibilities rest on their shoulders. This pressure can prevent them from seeking help, even if they recognise they have a problem because they believe that having an issue equates to failing as men," she said.

Mudahogora highlighted that this issue is particularly common in Rwanda and parts of Africa due to cultural influences, compared to other continents.

She emphasised that mental health issues often originate in childhood and stressed the crucial role of parents in supporting their children.

"Children should be showered with love and as for boys, they should have a father figure to look up to. Not only that, they should be encouraged to have role models they look up to," she said.

Uzziel Manirareba, a mental health expert, said that instead of seeking help, most men withdraw into themselves, believing their problems will resolve on their own.

"This often leads them to substance abuse, such as alcohol, harmful behaviours, or even suicide."

He highlighted the 2018 Rwanda Mental Health Survey by Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), which found that out of 19,110 participants, 61.7 per cent were aware of mental health services, while only 5.3 per cent reported utilising them.

He added that culture plays a significant role in this issue, saying, "For instance, there is a proverb that says, 'men's tears flow inside the belly', which reinforces the belief that showing emotion is inappropriate for men.

"The culture should change, as individual rights should outweigh cultural norms. If any cultural practice undermines a person's well-being, it should be discouraged. A person's rights must always be the priority."

Manirareba emphasised the importance of seeking help, especially for men, and highlighted the availability of support through organisations like ARCT-Ruhuka, a national organisation that comprises professional trauma counsellors who assist individuals across the country.